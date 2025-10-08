UK-India trade deal is great news for Scotland's whisky industry: Douglas Alexander

London [United Kingdom], October 8 : Secretary of State for Scotland, Douglas Alexander, on Wednesday said that the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is a landmark deal that will significantly benefit the Scotch whisky industry.

According to the UK government's official statement, the deal is expected to contribute £190 million to the Scottish economy annually.

Alexander emphasised the need to implement the deal and utilise it to benefit British and Indian businesses, highlighting the potential for long-term transformation for the industry.

"The historic trade deal the UK government struck with India this year is great news for Scotland and especially our whisky industry; but having secured the deal, our challenge and responsibility now is to put this deal into action," said Douglas Alexander, UK Secretary of State for Scotland.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading a trade mission to India, accompanied by representatives from the Scotch Whisky Association and other Scottish businesses.

The mission aims to capitalise fully on the opportunities presented by the FTA, promoting Scotland's finest products and exploring new business opportunities.

The delegation will hold key meetings with senior Indian government ministers and businesses to deepen trade and diplomatic relationships between Scotland and India.

Scotch whisky is a big winner in the UK Government's deal with India, the best deal that any country has ever agreed with the fourth-largest economy in the world.

"Indian import tariffs on Scotch are set to be slashed, meaning a potential increase in sales to India of £1 billion a year, growing market share in the world's largest whisky market", the statement said.

Alexander further noted that the visit by the UK PM would see him promote Scotland's finest products so that they reach the world's export markets.

"Leading this trade mission, the Prime Minister will be beating the drum for Scotland's finest products. With the strength and support of the UK Government, they can reach world markets in terms of exports.

Notably, before being appointed Secretary of State for Scotland, Alexander served as Trade Policy Minister in the Department for Business and Trade and was part of the team that helped secure the India-UK trade deal, as well as the trade deals with the US and the EU.

"Over the last year, as Trade Minister, I've worked closely with the Scotch Whisky Association and other Scottish businesses. I understand the challenges they face and that this deal with India could be transformative for the industry over the long term. On this trade mission, we will be looking to take full advantage of the opportunities this crucial trade deal brings for Scotland," he added.

Indian import tariffs on Scotch whisky will be initially reduced from 150% to 75%, and subsequently lowered to 40% over the next decade. The deal is expected to increase Scotch whisky sales to India by £1 billion annually, growing market share in the world's largest whisky market.

Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, welcomed the deal, saying it will "open up access to the world's largest whisky market" and provide more choice to Indian consumers.

"Delivering liberalised tariffs on all our exports to India will open up access to the world's largest whisky market in the years to come and give greater choice to Indian consumers", he said.

As per the official statement, the Business and Trade Secretary, Peter Kyle, and the Investment Minister, Lord Jason Stockwood, will also form part of the UK Government's delegation to India.

