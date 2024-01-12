UK-Indian experts discuss ways to enhance protection of women, children

Goa [India], January 12 : The UK Government held a roundtable in Goa on Friday that brought leading experts from both countries for the global fight against child abuse, rape, and sexual assault, the UK High Commission informed in a press release.

The roundtable was chaired by Pinky Anand, former Additional Solicitor General of India and held in partnership with the Goa State Government, legal experts, and multiple leading experts in the field.

Tackling child sexual abuse remains an absolute priority for the UK Government and it is driving forward a whole-system approach to tackle this horrific crime, safeguard children, bring offenders to justice and provide support to victims and survivors, the release also said.

International efforts to tackle this crime are essential and the roundtable provided an opportunity to share best practices and operational insights and to identify potential areas for joint future collaboration.

It focused on ensuring a victim-centric approach, which strives to ensure that victims feel safe, heard, and supported through every stage of the criminal investigation process. Discussions also covered child safeguarding and prevention, crime scene investigation, forensic analysis, and judicial outcomes, it added.

Minister Counsellor Political and Press, British High Commission, Becks Buckingham, said: "As a global tourist destination, Goa attracts millions of people every year, including a significant number of British nationals. The roundtable is an important opportunity for experts from the UK and India to work closely to ensure a safe and secure environment for travellers as well as residents. The UK remains committed to working with India to tackle joint threats and keep our citizens safe on both sides of the unique living bridge that connects our people."

Former Additional Solicitor General of India, Pinky Anand, said, "Goa is a jewel in India's crown and rightly so. The beautiful beaches and the incredible, lovely weather all year round make it a perfect destination for all kinds of travellers, whether Indian or foreign. We as a country are committed to making India a safe and welcoming place for everyone and the first step is understanding the law and how it works to protect and safeguard the victim."

"It is essential that we work together with other countries, foster an environment of mutual trust and respect and understand where the laws stand to enable the protection and safeguarding of tourists," she added.

To increase awareness among young people in India about gender-based violence, six short films were screened following the roundtable as part of the digital campaign Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya (Enough is Enough) run by the Population Foundation of India.

In July 2021, the UK Home Secretary launched a new strategy on tackling violence against women and girls, outlining the UK commitment to bringing about real and lasting change, according to the press release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor