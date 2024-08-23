UK invites Indian young women to be British High Commissioner for a day

New Delhi [India], August 23 : To mark the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, the British High Commission has offered Indian women between the ages of 18 to 23 an opportunity to experience a day as one of UK's top diplomats.

The annual 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition invites exceptional young women from India to demonstrate their skills and leadership on an international stage, the British High Commission in New Delhi announced on Friday.

To enter, applicants need to submit a one-minute video addressing the question: 'How can the UK and India collaborate on technology to benefit future generations?'

Videos should be shared on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn, tagging '@UKinIndia' and using the hashtag '#DayOfTheGirl'. The submission deadline is September 4, 2024. Applicants must also complete an online form to finalize their entry.

Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, stated: "The landmark UK-India Technology Security Initiative agreed between our countries sets out a bold new approach for how we will work together on the defining technologies of this decade.

"The UK pioneered the discovery of graphene, designed the semiconductor chip found in every smartphone, and is now leading the way on the safe and responsible development of AI. India's tech innovations are similarly changing the world - from revolutionising mobile banking solutions to its ground-breaking lunar mission. By bringing together our best minds, I am confident that we can accomplish truly fantastic things," she said.

"The High Commissioner for a Day Competition is an incredible opportunity to nurture future women leaders and to hear about the change they want to see in the world. As the first female British High Commissioner to India, this is a cause that lies very close to my heart, and I encourage every young woman to put on their thinking cap and send in their best ideas," she said in the statement.

Since 2017, the British High Commission has hosted the 'High Commissioner for a Day' competition annually to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child (October 11).

Enhancing the lives of girls and women is a key global priority for the UK. This year's competition is supported by Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

Last year's winner, Shreya Dharmarajan from Chennai, participated in various diplomatic activities, such as leading discussions at the UN office in New Delhi on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), talking about UK-India research collaboration with India's Principal Scientific Adviser, Professor Ajay Sood, and launching a report on electric vehicle charging infrastructure with the Delhi Transport Department as part of the Accelerating Smart Power and Renewable Energy in India (ASPIRE) programme.

The UK and India unveiled the Technology Security Initiative during Foreign Secretary David Lammy's visit to New Delhi in July 2024. This initiative enhances the collaborative agenda outlined in the UK-India Roadmap 2030, focusing on critical and emerging technologies across key sectors.

The 'High Commissioner for a Day' programme will be held in-person in Delhi.

