UK Issues Travel Advisory to Its British Nationals for India-Pakistan Border

The UK government has issued a travel advisory to its nationals staying in India and Pakistan to avoid travelling within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border. The Britain Foreign office statement comes after the Indian Armed Forces launched a 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation of Jammu and Kashir Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 which claimed the lives of 26 people. India fired missiles in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok), which successfully targeted alleged terrorist settlements in nine locations, killing at least eight people, including one child. Due to the tensions between two nuclear nations, flight services to and from Pakistan have been cancelled.

Pakistani authorities announced the closure of airspace regions covering the major cities of Lahore and Karachi, and these won't reopen until 7.20 pm UK time at the earliest. Several Indian airlines have also announced the cancellation of flights to and from Kashmir and to some cities in border states such as Rajasthan and Punjab.

"On the night of 6 May (UK Time), the Indian Ministry of Defence stated it had struck nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. In response, there are reports of Pakistani artillery fire across the Line of Control," a Foreign Office statement said.

The statement, issued last night, added: "On the night of 6 May (UK Time) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority indicated that it was closing Pakistan airspace for at least 48 hours. There are reports of flights being diverted. British nationals should contact their airline for up-to-date information.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities."