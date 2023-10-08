UK, Japan condemns 'barbarous atrocity', attack on 'innocent civilians' in Israel by Hamas

London [UK], October 8 : Condemning the terrorist attack in Israel by Hamas, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida extended condolences to bereaved families.

Taking to the social media platform, X, UK PM, Rishi Sunak wrote, "As the barbarity of today's atrocities becomes clearer, we stand unequivocally with Israel. This attack by Hamas is cowardly and depraved," as he pledged support to his Israel counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We have expressed our full solidarity to @netanyahu and will work with international partners in the next 24 hours to co-ordinate support," he added.

In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 300 on Sunday, with another 1,864 people reported to be injured.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Condemning the attack in the "strongest" terms, Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a post on X, said, "Hamas and other Palestinian militants attacked Israel from Gaza yesterday. Japan strongly condemns the attacks which severely harmed innocent civilians."

"I express my condolences to the bereaved families and heartfelt sympathies to the injured," Kishida said.

In a statement earlier, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' condemned the unprecedented attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel while extending his sympathies to the injured Nepalese citizens there.

At least 9 citizens of Nepal have been reportedly injured in the attacks while 17 were held captive by Hamas in Israel.

"I unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack in Israel this morning. Nine of the Nepalis have been reportedly injured. At this critical hour, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to injured Nepalis and other innocent victims and their families," Nepal PM posted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to the terrorist outfit Hamas, saying that it started a cruel, evil war and that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will use all its strength to destroy its capabilities.

"Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us," the Israeli PM posted on 'X' on Sunday.

Netanyahu said, "Hamas wants to murder us all. It is an enemy who murders children and mothers in their homes, in their beds. An enemy who kidnaps the elderly, children, and girls. Murderers who slap and slaughter our citizens, our children, who all in all went out to spend the holiday."

He said after what happened in Israel on Saturday, he will make sure that it does not happen again.

"What happened today is not seen in Israel and I will make sure that it does not happen again. The entire government stands behind this decision," he said.

"The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas' capabilities. We will cripple them to the point of destruction and we will take revenge with might for this black day they have brought upon the State of Israel and its citizens," he added.

