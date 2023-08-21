UK 'killer nurse' to be sentenced for murder of 7 babies

London, Aug 21 Nurse Lucy Letby, who has been found guilty of murdering seven babies making her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern times, will be sentenced on Monday following a 10-month long trial, deemed to be the longest in the country.

The 33-year-old 'killer nurse', who was also convicted of trying to kill six more babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital, will not appear in person during the sentencing at the Manchester Crown Court, the BBC reported.

