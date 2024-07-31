UK lawmaker introduces resolution condemning violent response by Pak forces to Baloch protesters

London [UK], July 31 : British MP John McDonnell has introduced a resolution condemning the violent response by Pakistani security forces to a peaceful rally in Gwadar, Balochistan, which was organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

The Balochistan Post said the resolution underlines their gathering's goal of seeking justice for missing persons in Balochistan. Leaders and demonstrators from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) reportedly experienced harassment, detention, and violent dispersal by Pakistani security forces. The report also highlights that Pakistani authorities cut off internet access to limit information about the event.

The Balochistan Post reported that the resolution demands that the Pakistani government restore internet services and provide details on those arrested, injured, missing, or deceased.

It condemns the violence against participants and urges the government to avoid using force against peaceful protesters in the future. Furthermore, the resolution stresses the dangerous conditions faced by human rights activists in Balochistan.

The BYC's Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28 aimed to spotlight critical human rights issues. Thousands heading to the event faced a harsh crackdown by law enforcement, resulting in several deaths, numerous arrests, and many being stranded without food and water, including women and children.

The situation in Balochistan, a province in southwestern Pakistan, has been marked by ongoing tensions and conflicts involving Baloch activists and Pakistani security forces.

There have been numerous reports of human rights abuses in Balochistan, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

Both state and non-state actors have been accused of committing these abuses. Despite its rich natural resources, including minerals, oil, and gas, Balochistan remains one of the least developed and poorest regions in Pakistan. T

he local population often feels marginalised and believes that they do not benefit adequately from the region's resources.

The political landscape in Balochistan is marked by both separatist sentiments and demands for greater autonomy within Pakistan. The Baloch nationalist groups argue that their region's resources should benefit the local population and that they should have greater control over their own affairs.

The Pakistani government, meanwhile, has been focused on suppressing insurgency, which has further fueled discontent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor