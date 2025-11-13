UK lawmaker urges Yunus-led interim govt to ensure free and fair elections in Bangladesh

London, Nov 13 The United Kingdom Conservative Party leader and MP, Bob Blackman, has urged Bangladesh’s interim government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, to ensure free, fair, and inclusive elections in the country.

He emphasised the need to make minorities, who endured hardship following last year’s July demonstrations, equal stakeholders in the country’s social and political sphere.

“I urge the present government in Bangladesh to ensure a free, fair, transparent, participatory and inclusive election in Bangladesh. Elections are the foundation for democracy and a true reflection of people's will. The Yunus government assumed office with the promise of re-establishing the rule of law and ensure justice and fair play. However, despite promises and pledges, the progress on democratic reform and restoration of constitutional values and governance have not been on expected lines,” read a statement issued by Blackman which was posted on his social media platform.

“A special mention may be made for the minorities, who had faced difficult situation in the aftermath of the July uprising, special effort is needed to make them an equal stakeholder in Bangladesh society and polity. Their concern for safety and security and yearning for due share in political space must be ensured,” he added.

Blackman further stated that the Yunus administration must ensure that people of all “political hues and colour” get an opportunity to contribute to rebuilding Bangladesh.

“I call upon all well wishers of Bangladesh that the country which struggled to establish independent identity for its people, culture and language must be given the support needed for restoration of political rights and for building a just and equitable society without any recrimination and discrimination,” he stressed.

Last month, a group of British lawmakers, including Blackman, raised alarm over “deteriorating” human rights situation in Bangladesh, calling the UK government, the United Nations, and the “wider international community” to adopt a stronger stance on the matter.

They urged for a “clear and time-bound pathway towards peaceful elections and the establishment of a stable civilian government”, stressing that such steps are vital to restoring trust and accountability.

