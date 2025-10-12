UK leaders slam Pakistan's complicity in hate after Rabwah mosque attack

London [UK], October 12 : Leading British politicians have denounced Pakistan following a brutal terrorist attack on the Bait-ul-Mahdi Mosque in Rabwah that left six members of the Ahmadi Muslim community injured, two of them critically.

The incident, which occurred during Friday prayers, has once again spotlighted Pakistan's deep-rooted intolerance toward religious minorities, as reported by Rabwah Times.

According to Rabwah Times, Helen Maguire, the Liberal Democrat MP for Epsom and Ewell, condemned the assault as "the tragic outcome of years of state-endorsed hatred against Ahmadi Muslims."

She urged the Pakistani government to uphold the right to freedom of belief, saying, "We must see genuine action from the Government of Pakistan to safeguard freedom of religion for everyone."

For a similar concern, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, a member of the UK's House of Lords and former Minister of State, appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure justice for the victims and take concrete steps to secure Ahmadi places of worship.

Siobhain McDonagh MP, a prominent member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, also voiced outrage. Sharing the APPG's official statement on social media, she wrote: "Appalled by reports of a terrorist attack on an Ahmadi mosque in Rabwah, Pakistan. We urge Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety of all worshippers and end impunity for those who incite or perpetrate hate crimes," as highlighted by Rabwah Times.

For decades, the Ahmadi Muslim community, legally declared non-Muslims under Pakistan's constitution, has endured systematic discrimination, mob attacks, and state neglect.

The Rabwah assault reinforces global concerns highlighted in international human rights reports, including by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

These reports have repeatedly called on Pakistan to abandon its discriminatory policies and uphold its commitments to protect vulnerable minorities from violence and persecution, as reported by Rabwah Times.

