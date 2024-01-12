UK: Modi government to return with higher seats in 2024, Rajnath Singh tells 'Overseas Friends of BJP'

London [UK], January 12 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a meeting with the Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) UK (OFBJPUK), emphasised with confidence that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will secure more seats than in the last elections.

The minister held an exclusive meeting with the Overseas Friends of BJP UK (OFBJPUK) at the Taj Hotel London on Wednesday.

While addressing the team, he expressed delight in witnessing their enthusiasm and highlighted that the collective aim is to make a significant impact in the upcoming 2024 elections, surpassing expectations.

"The Defence Minister conveyed confidence that the Modi Government will secure more seats than in the last election," the Overseas Friends of BJP UK said in a statement.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh emphasized the pivotal role of defence in any nation and graciously dedicated his valuable time to engage with the dedicated "karyakartas" of the group.

He provided assurances that our borders and states are secured under the vigilant care of our defence forces.

Moreover, he urged the diaspora members to uphold their credibility when outside India, emphasizing that their credibility is India's credibility.

Further, he highlighted China's article published in Global Times, praising India and acknowledging its potential as a future superpower.

The meeting was a testament to the strong collaboration between the Defence Minister and the Overseas Friends of BJP UK, further highlighting the shared commitment towards a secure and prosperous India.

Sharing a post on X, the Overseas Friends of BJP UK on Thursday said that the group held engaging and encouraging discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"@OFBJPUK4UP OFBJPUK (UP Chapter) was honoured to welcome Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh

Ji at Taj Hotel London. Engaging and encouraging discussions with the Hon'ble minister," the post stated.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajnath Singh held a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on boosting ties between the two nations.

The two leaders appreciated the new momentum and direction of the India-UK partnership, symbolised by intense engagements at various levels.

Singh outlined his goal of integrating defence industries of India and the UK, including through supply chain integration to build resilience. He stressed the importance of bilateral start-up level interaction, and identification and discussion of joint projects that India and the UK could implement together.

Singh, who is currently on a visit to UK, interacted with the Indian community at India House in London. More than 160 prominent persons of Indian origin attended the interaction. A number of Indian military ex-servicemen, including a few family members of second world war veterans were also present.

Earlier, Singh and his UK counterpart Grant Shapps attended the India-UK Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable at Trinity House in London.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor