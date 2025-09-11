UK offered us vessel to put our flag on Chagos, Diego Garcia but we preferred one from India: Mauritius PM Ramgoolam

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 : Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Thursday revealed that after the UK handed over the sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, to Mauritius, a vessel was offered by the British Government to hoist its national flag there but Port Louis declined, opting instead for an Indian vessel due to its symbolic significance.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramgoolam stated, "We want to visit Chagos to put our flag there, including Diego Garcia. The British offered us a vessel, but we said we preferred one from India because symbolically it would be better."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mauritius on this milestone, stating, "I heartily congratulate PM Ramgoolam ji and the people of Mauritius on the Chagos Agreement. This is a historic victory for Mauritius's independence. India has always supported decolonisation and the complete independence of Mauritius. And in this, India has stood with Mauritius with courage."

Earlier in May, the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of the Republic of Mauritius agreed that "Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago in its entirety, including Diego Garcia."

PM Ramgoolam also stated that the two countries held extensive discussions on a range of critical issues, including the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, police training cooperation, surveillance of Mauritius' vast Exclusive Economic Zone, and the need for technical assistance from India.

"The issues that we discussed include the double taxation avoidance treaty, which we think can be improved, but we'll see how things go. Our police do come to India for training, but we want to look at the whole structure... We need technical cooperation from India. We had a very constructive discussion but also spoke on the surveillance of the vast exclusive economic zone. We need the technical capability of India," the Mauritian PM added.

He further stated that the two nations engaged in "deep exchanges on pressing global challenges such as maritime security and climate change," and that these discussions led to the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in areas such as community development, power, energy, science and technology, and space research.

Ramgoolam also emphasised that the India-Mauritius relationship is rooted not just in shared history or geography but also in common values and an enduring partnership.

"This visit has reaffirmed that our ties are defined by a common vision, shared values, and an enduring friendship," he said.

