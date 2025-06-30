UK: Over 1,000 devotees join Rath Yatra celebrations; Indian Deputy High Commissioner performs Chhera Paharna ritual

London [UK], June 30 : Over a thousand devotees gathered in Slough, United Kingdom, to take part in the grand Rath Yatra celebrations, the High Commission of India said on Monday.

India's Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Sujit Ghosh, participated in the celebrations, which were organised by the Shree Jagannatha Society UK.

In a significant moment during the event, Sujit Ghosh performed the sacred 'Chhera Paharna' ritualone of the most important customs of the Rath Yatra. The ritual, which involves sweeping the chariot before the deities, symbolises humility and equality before God.

The High Commission wrote on X, "DHC @sujitjoyghosh participated in the Grand Ratha Yatra in Slough, organised by @JagannathaUK. He performed the sacred Chhera Paharna ritual. Over 1,000 devotees joined the celebrations."

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, also called the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, is a significant event for Hindus. The Yatra began on June 27 in Puri, Odisha and is scheduled to conclude on July 1, with Lord Jagannath returning to the Jagannath temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday. Taking to his official 'X' handle, PM Modi wished for everyone's "happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health."

"On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!", PM Modi's 'X' post read.

Rath Yatra, one of the most celebrated festivals in the Vaishnav tradition, marks the annual journey of Lord Jagannath from his temple to his aunt's house (Gundicha Temple), symbolising his outreach to bless all devotees.

During the annual Rath Yatra, a massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra, which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple.

The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple.

The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Friday in Odisha's Puri, with thousands of devotees pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The event was marked by chanting, drumbeats, and an overwhelming sense of spiritual fervour.

