UK Parliament echoes with chants of 'Shri Ram' in celebrations for Ram Mandir

London [UK], January 19 : As the global community eagerly awaits the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Sanatan Sanstha of UK (SSUK) initiated the joyous celebrations for Ram Mandir at the British Parliament, resonating with the divine sound of a Shankh.

The atmosphere within the walls of the House of Commons was enriched as Shri Ram, hailed as the 'Yugpurush,' became the focal point of reverence.

The event began with a soulful bhajan, followed by SSUK members giving a presentation of the Kakbhushundi Samvad.

Additionally, SSUK paid homage to the life of Shri Krishna by delving into the 12th Chapter of the Gita.

Harrow MP Bob Blackman, along with Raj Rajeshwar Guru ji and Swami Surya Prabha Didi from Brahmarishi Ashram, Hunslow, presided over the event, marking a harmonious blend of spirituality and parliamentary presence.

Meanwhile, a UK declaration, signed by over 200 temples, community organisations, and associations nationwide on Thursday, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The powerful statement from Dharmic communities in the UK highlights shared joy and solidarity with the 1.5 billion global celebrants, warmly embracing the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Before the consecration ceremony, the UK declaration, a testament to unity, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya," a statement said.

The Dharmic communities in the UK, in a statement, expressed their delight to welcome the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22. The ceremony, spanning seven days from January 16, will include Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

