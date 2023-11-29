UK Parliamentarians laud India's anti-terror efforts, stress peace at 26/11 Mumbai attacks memorial event

London [UK], November 29 : Highlighting the impact of terror attacks in India, the Parliament members of the UK commended the country for its dedicated efforts in combating terrorism and emphasized the crucial need for fostering peace and prosperity.

On being asked about the terror attacks by neighbours, the member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, Lord Rami Ranger, said that they should be "ashamed" of themselves and should focus on their future generations.

Lord Ranger was speaking toat a solemn event organized by the High Commission of India in London to pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gandhi Hall, India House in London.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks (commonly referred to as the 26/11 attacks) were a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008, when heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) created havoc on the city's streets, attacking multiple key public installations and indiscriminately firing on unarmed civilians. The attacks resulted in over 166 deaths, including foreigners, and left more than 300 injured.

Noting that his message to the neighbours is very simple, Lord Ranger said, "You have been creating terrorists instead of experts. You've been creating terrorists instead of doctors, engineers, and businessmen."

He said that it's about time they change their focus and develop their people to do positive things.

"The country was created with one million people losing their lives and tens of millions becoming refugees to give you a country. What mess have you made of that country? You should be ashamed of yourself and you should think of the future generation, that they should not suffer as the past and present generations have suffered," Lord Ranger said.

He further added, "Therefore, I'm a victim of partition. My father was killed, and I became a refugee. So I feel very sad that the leadership needs to wake up."

He emphasised that the leadership needs to give a new direction to the country and to the people because this is not the way to progress in a global village where all the people are interdependent on one another.

Virendra Sharma, a British MP of Indian origin, stressed that terrorism brings destruction that damages nations, adding, "We have witnessed that 15 years ago."

"We are witnessing that even today, those nations that believe in terrorism and those who believe in aggression don't prosper," he said, stressing, "I salute India even in those days."

Sharma further emphasised that India is still working and trying its level best to finish terrorism and bring peace and prosperity.

"India is working on working with those communities, those nations, to come together to be part of the development so that we can have peace, which will bring prosperity," he said while speaking to ANI.

Another member of the British Parliament, Catherine West, at the event, emphasised the need to respect one another and resolve differences through talking and understanding, not violence.

Underscoring the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, West said, "Today it is very important that we reassert the right of citizens to enjoy their lives in peace and not to live in fear and terror of an attack, which is exactly what happened in 2008."

She further expressed pleasure in joining a number of Parliamentarians from the UK Parliament and also with the High Commissioner, where they listened to music, laid some flowers, and remembered all those who tragically lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

"We need to respect one another and we must resolve differences through talking and understanding, not through violence. So, we recommit ourselves to the simple message of remembrance and security, stamping out hatred, promoting understanding and promoting peaceful coexistence," she added.

