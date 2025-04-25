UK: People gather outside Indian High Commission in support of victims of Pahalgam attack

London [UK], April 25 : People gathered outside the Indian High Commission in the UK in support of the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22. People carrying posters and Indian flags chanted slogans, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

People carried posters which said, "Keep Calm and Crush Jihadist terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir to Jerusalem" and "Hindu Lives Matter."

Overseas Friends of BJP in the UK President, Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, said that people have gathered in front of the Indian High Commission in the UK in support of the victims of the Pahalgam attack. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the strongest possible action against terrorists who were behind the attack and who gave them support.

Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat said, "We have gathered here in front of the Indian High Commission today just in support of those victims in Pahalgam. Innocent people were enjoying life; they were there as tourists and to enjoy themselves. Suddenly, life was taken away from them by these terrorists. Innocent civilians are being killed is not on. If people are so bad in this world that they would like to kill innocent civilians, it is absolutely unacceptable at any level."

"We will not accept this kind of behaviour by Pakistan, and if Pakistan is treating this as their way of life, then India will react in a very powerful way. I request my Prime Minister to take the strongest possible action against those who have committed this crime and against those who have given them shelter and support. There is not a single Indian who likes this, and there's not a single person in this world who will support this kind of act. We are here in support of the Indian community," he added.

Another man said that people have gathered here in solidarity with the people of India. He expressed Israel's support for India. He stated that collaboration between India and Israel will defeat jihadism from Jammu and Kashmir to Jerusalem.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "We have come here today to stand in solidarity with the people of India, with our Hindu brothers and sisters. We know what jihadist terror looks like. We have suffered it for years in Israel, and we want you to know you are not alone....And we stand with you today and forever. We want you to know that with our collaboration, with our alliance, we will defeat jihadism from Jammu and Kashmir to Jerusalem. We stand with you, and I actually set up a society called the Israel India Friendship Club. Anyone who wants to join us and bring our two people together is more than welcome to do so. I think that if we unite, our enemy stands no chance, and together, we will defeat them. Jai Hind."

The High Commission of India in the UK held a solemn commemorative ceremony at the India House to remember the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22.

UK Minister Catherine West, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, UK Members of Parliament Bob Blackman and Kanishka Narayan, and members of the House of Lords, including Sandy Verma and Lord Raval, joined Maharashtra's Minister of Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat in paying heartfelt tributes.

The event brought together members of the Indian diaspora from across the UK, who came to pay their respects and stand in solidarity with the victims and their families. India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, addressed the attendees, emphasising the importance of resilience, unity, and justice in the face of such tragedies.

Community members and officials observed a moment of silence to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in the cowardly attack. The gathering stood united in their condemnation of terrorism and voiced unwavering support for India's pursuit of justice.

Speaking in unison, the dignitaries declared that terrorism must not go unpunished and emphasised that India will relentlessly identify, track down, and bring to justice every terrorist, along with their handlers and backers, according to the official statement.

According to the official statement, the ceremony not only highlighted the deepening ties between India and the UK but also reflected the global consensus against terrorism and the collective resolve to combat it in all its forms.

As many as 26 people were killed in India, and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

