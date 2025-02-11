UK: PM Keir Starmer becomes first serving PM to take public HIV test

London [UK], February 11 : Keir Starmer became the first serving UK Prime Minister and G7 leader to take a "public HIV test," the UK Prime Minister's Office shared on Monday.

As per a statement issued by the UK PM's Office, Starmer took the test in support of National HIV Testing Week in the UK.

"Joined by Terrence Higgins Trust Patron Beverley Knight, the Prime Minister took a rapid home test to raise awareness that during National HIV Testing Week", the official statement said.

In a post on X, Terrence Higgins Trust also shared, "An HIV test from home @10DowningStreet Sir Keir Starmer has become the first Prime Minister and G7 leader to take a public HIV test, as part of National HIV Testing Week which starts today."

After taking the test, Starmer said, "It is really important to do it, and I am pleased to have taken part too. It's easy, it is quick. And during testing week you can get a test free - so it is a great time to also take part."

He added, "If people test, they will know their status, it is better that people know, and that is a good thing because you can then get access to treatment, and that will also help meet our collective target to end new HIV transmissions by 2030."

According to the statement by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Starmer has committed towards ending new HIV cases in England by 2030, with a new HIV Action Plan to be published in summer 2025.

Notably, the campaign sees up to 20,000 funded kits being available to the public - centres on regular home or self-testing - one way to meet the Government's ambition to end new HIV cases in England by 2030 committed to by PM Starmer in December.

