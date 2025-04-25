UK PM Keir Starmer calls PM Modi, strongly condemns "barbaric terror attack"

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who strongly condemned the heinous Pahalgam terror attack and expressed that the UK stands with India in this hour of tragedy.

UK PM Keir Starmer conveyed his condolences on the loss of innocent lives to Prime Minister Modi.

The details of the call were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X.

"PM @Keir_Starmer of UK called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his sincere condolences on the innocent lives lost in the heinous terror attack on Indian soil. He strongly condemned the barbaric terror attack and expressed that UK stands with the people of India in this hour of tragedy."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof extended his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Strongly condemning the "cowardly act," PM Schoof rejected terrorism in all its forms and expressed solidarity with India.

In response, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Netherlands for their support, emphasising India's commitment to collaborating closely with the Netherlands in strengthening the global fight against terrorism.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict. It has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over 50 years.

PM Modi also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination, The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.

