UK PM Keir Starmer expresses condolences after deadly Bondi Beach shooting

London [UK], December 14 : UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed condolences following the deadly shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, calling the incident deeply distressing and extending solidarity to those affected.

In a post on X, Starmer said, "Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi beach. I'm being kept updated on the developing situation."

His remarks came as world leaders strongly condemned the attack and urged authorities to take stronger steps to counter antisemitism and ensure the safety of Jewish communities.

At least 10 people were killed and 12 others injured, including two police officers, after multiple gunmen opened fire on a crowded beach, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The shooting took place on the first evening of Hanukkah, as Jewish Sydneysiders had gathered near the Chanukah by the Sea festival to mark the holiday, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog denounced the incident as a targeted assault on Jews.

"Our sisters and brothers in Sydney, Australia, have been attacked by vile terrorists in a very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah," Herzog said while speaking at an event at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Calling for action, he added, "We repeat our alerts time and again to the Australian government to seek action and fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society."

Expressing solidarity with the victims, Herzog said, "Our hearts go out to them ... we pray for the recovery of the wounded, we pray for them, and we pray for those who lost their lives."

In the UK, Starmer had earlier extended his "warmest wishes" to Jewish communities worldwide observing Chanukah.

Following the attack, UK Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch described the scenes as deeply disturbing, saying, "Heartbreaking scenes emerging from Bondi Beach of what looks like another despicable terrorist atrocity."

Condemnations also came from other countries.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described the shooting as "horrific," while New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was "shocked by the distressing scenes" at a location frequented daily by New Zealanders.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he was "appalled" by the attack and linked it to rising antisemitism.

In a post on X, he wrote, "These are the results of the antisemitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the antisemitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise the Intifada' that were realised today. The Australian government, which received countless warning signs, must come to its senses!"

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid also condemned the incident, describing it as a terrorist attack targeting Jewish families.

In a post on X, he said, "My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Jewish community in Australia. Boulder. Manchester. Washington. And now Sydney. The names of more and more cities around the world are becoming synonymous with deadly attacks against Jews. Stopping these horrors requires immediate, decisive intervention at all levels. Enough is enough."

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the shooting a "moment of grief, and time for accountability."

He said Jewish community leaders he spoke to were "fearful and outraged," adding on X, "For months, they warned of rising antisemitism. The writing was on the wall. It was ignored. This violence did not come out of nowhere. When antisemitic hatred is tolerated and threats are downplayed, attacks become inevitable."

He urged firm action, saying, "Statements of sympathy are no longer enough. Jews should not have to fear for their lives anywhere, including Australia."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also reacted to the incident, describing the shooting as "horrendous" and warning that "the threat is everywhere."

