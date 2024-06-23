UK: Power outrage in Manchester airport causes massive delays, cancelation

London, June 23 Manchester Airport recorded massive disruption and flight delays due to a power outage on Sunday morning.

According to the airport's press release, the power cut caused significant disruption, leading to the cancellation of flights from Terminals 1 and 2. Passengers scheduled to travel from these terminals today are advised not to come to the airport until further notice, reports Xinhua news agency.

Over 15 flights were cancelled, according to the airport's departure board.

Sunday's delay has drawn complaints from many travellers.

Till press time, power has been restored, and the international airport said it was working to get passengers waiting inside the airport on flights as soon as possible.

As Britain's global gateway in the north of England, Manchester Airport served over 25 million passengers in 2023. It is undergoing the final phase of a transformation program worth 1.3 billion pounds ($1.64 billion), which is set for completion in 2025.

