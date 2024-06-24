UK: Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, admitted to hospital following head injury

London [UK], June 24 : Britain's Princess Anne, the only sister of King Charles III, was rushed to the hospital after suffering head injuries following a suspected horse-related incident, the New York Post reported.

The incident, which notably took place on Sunday night at the Gatcombe Park estate, resulted in her getting injured.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery," the statement added.

The palace officials, according to the New York Post, said that King Charles had been informed about the incident.

The monarch "joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery," the statement concluded, as per the New York Post.

It is reported that on Sunday night, while taking a stroll around the royal residence's grounds, the 73-year-old Princess Royal was injured by a horse. She had minor head wounds from the encounter that are consistent with being struck by a horse's head or legs.

