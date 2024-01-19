UK Royal Navy's adviser Capt Ian Lynn bids farewell, Colonel Westlake assumes role

New Delhi [India], January 19 : In a recent announcement from the British High Commission's Defence Adviser, Brigadier Nick Sawyer, the Royal Navy bids farewell to Captain Ian Lynn OBE RN, an alumnus of the Royal Navy's Advanced course and the National Defence College (NDC).

"Farewell @RoyalNavy Adv & NDC alumnus, Capt Ian Lynn OBE RN. Good job, Shippers; fair winds & following seas," posted UK in India's Defence Adviser, Brigadier Nick Sawyer on X.

The post also acknowledged Captain Lynn's contributions and wishes him fair winds and following seas in his future endeavours.

The transition of leadership unfolds as Colonel Simon Westlake of the Royal Marines assumes the role, taking over from Captain Ian Lynn. Simultaneously, the tweet reveals that Air Adviser responsibilities are handed over to Group Captain Neil Jones of the Royal Air Force, an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) and the National Defence College (NDC).

"@RoyalMarines Col Simon Westlake takes over from Ian & hands over Air Adv to @RoyalAirForce Gp Capt Neil Jones, DSSC & NDC alumnus. Welcome! Exciting times ahead," the post also said.

Brigadier Nick Sawyer extends a warm welcome to the new leaders, expressing anticipation for the exciting times ahead in the British Defence's engagement in India.

