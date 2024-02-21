UK sanctions officials at Russian prison where Alexey Navalny was 'killed'

London [UK], February 21 : The UK government on Wednesday announced a sanctions package targeting prison officials at the jail where Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died.

The sanctioned individuals include Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, who oversaw the brutal prison camp where Navalny was kept in solitary confinement for up to 2 weeks at a time. Navalny's condition had deteriorated in his 3 years in prison. Navalny suffered from being denied medical treatment, as well as having to walk in -32C weather while being held in the prison, the UK government said in a press release.

The UK is the first country to impose sanctions in response to the death of Navalny, a political prisoner who dedicated his life to exposing the corruption of the Russian system, calling for free and open politics, and holding the Kremlin to account.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said, "It's clear that the Russian authorities saw Navalny as a threat and they tried repeatedly to silence him. FSB operatives poisoned him with Novichok in 2020, they imprisoned him for peaceful political activities, and they sent him to an Arctic penal colony. No-one should doubt the oppressive nature of the Russian system."

"That's why we're today sanctioning the most senior prison officials responsible for his custody in the penal colony where he spent his final months. Those responsible for Navalny's brutal treatment should be under no illusion - we will hold them accountable," he added.

The following individuals are being sanctioned under the UK's Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations for their responsibility for activity that violates the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and the right to life. Namely, they are responsible for the custody of Alexey Navalny in their positions as Head or Deputy Head of Arctic Penal Colony.

Following Navalny's death on Friday, the FCDO summoned a representative of the Russian government to make clear that Alexey Navalny's death must be investigated fully and transparently, and those in the Russian regime responsible held to account.

Following news that Navalny's family is being denied access to his body, the UK is also calling for the Russian authorities to release his body to them immediately.

The Foreign Secretary will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brazil today, where he will use the opportunity to call out Russia's aggression and its global impact directly to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

