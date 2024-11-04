UK starts second four-day week pilot campaign

London, Nov 4 The second pilot campaign for a four-day working week, involving thousands of workers, began on Monday, marking the first campaign under the new Labour government.

Launched by the 4 Day Week Campaign and flexible working specialists Timewise, the trial includes 17 businesses and will span six months, with findings expected to be presented to the Labour government by the summer of 2025.

A recent report from the think tank Autonomy, in collaboration with academics from the University of Cambridge and Boston College in the United States, underscored positive outcomes from the initial pilot. Of the companies that participated, 92 per cent opted to continue the four-day week after the trial period, with 18 organisations adopting it as a permanent policy.

Around 2,900 employees participated in the first trial, which began in June 2022, with results published in February 2023.

The report also noted high satisfaction levels among participating companies, with most observing stable business performance and productivity. Additionally, 71 per cent of employees reported reduced burnout, and company revenue experienced an average increase of 1.4 per cent. Notably, there was also a decline in employee turnover and sick leave.

The four-day working week has received support from Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, who remarked, "If you can deliver within a four-day working week, then why not?" Xinhua news agency reported.

However, the Conservative Party has voiced opposition to the initiative. Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative shadow business and trade secretary, criticised the proposal, saying, "Despite repeated warnings from industry, Angela Rayner is pushing forward with union-style laws that will increase business costs in the UK."

"Labour needs to heed the concerns of businesses, who worry about immediate employment rights and the potential for a four-day week to be introduced gradually. If Labour doesn't listen, it's businesses, consumers, and economic growth that will bear the brunt," he said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor