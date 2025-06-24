UK: Tibetan leader urges cultural awareness, recalls Tibet's history before China's 1959 occupation

London [UK] June 24 : Tibetan Government-in-Exile President Sikyong Penpa Tsering, along with Representative Tsering Yangkyi, participated in the annual festival of the London School of Tibetan Language and Culture and reminded the students of the paramount importance of arming themselves with an in-depth understanding of Tibetan history and culture to sustain the Tibetan struggle in a world that is rapidly evolving, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) reported.

While speaking to the attendees on June 22, Sikyong Penpa Tsering shared vital topics and stories regarding Tibet with the students, starting with the impact of the collision between the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates that resulted in the creation of the Tibetan Plateau, often referred to as the "Roof of the World."

He further informed the students about the evolution of the Tibetan script during King Songtsen Gampo's reign in the 7th century, which facilitated the translation of Buddhist texts and other writings into Tibetan. This advancement played a significant role in shaping Tibetan culture and its literature. The Tibetan language and its script remain inseparable from the practices of followers of the ancient Nalanda tradition, according to the CTA statement.

Sikyong praised the educators at the London School of Tibetan Language and Culture for their dedicated efforts since the school's inception, recognising their commitment to weekends to teach Tibetan children their mother tongue and cherished culture. He stressed that the Tibetan language ranks among the 15 ancient languages that possess a written script.

The students were then made aware of Tibet's status as an independent nation before the occupation by the People's Liberation Army in 1959, specifically referencing the historical relations between Britain and Tibet. These ties trace back to the initial journey of English explorer Charles Barkley to Tibet in 1774, followed by the Younghusband expedition in 1904, which aimed to counter Russian influence during the Great Game, according to the CTA statement.

Sikyong also covered the 1914 Shimla Agreement between Tibet, China, and India under British colonial rule, which was not signed by China. This treaty led to the establishment of the McMahon Line, defining the border between India when it was under British colonial rule and Tibet.

