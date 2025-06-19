UK to Ban Porn Featuring 'Choking' and 'Strangulation' Acts

All pornography content showing 'strangulation' and 'choking' acts will be banned in the United Kingdom, according to the Daily Mail report. Labour announced that laws will be brought to criminalise 'pornography.' The move comes after a move called for by the recent Independent Porn Review. Baroness Gabby Bertin found that violent pornography has effectively established strangulation as a sexual norm, despite overwhelming evidence that there is no safe way to strangle a person. The changes in crime laws will be made as an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, which is currently going through parliament. The ban is expected to be in force by the end of the year.'

The announcement, as campaigned for by Jessica Asato and others, follows the Independent Porn Review, conducted by Baroness Gabby Bertin, which found that media sources such as pornography have effectively established strangulation during sex as a ‘sexual norm’, and a belief that strangling a partner during sex is ‘safe’ because it is believed to be non-fatal despite overwhelming evidence that is is believed there is no safe way to strangle a person.

Minister for Victims and tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, said, "Depicting strangulation during sex is not only dangerous, but also degrading, with real life consequences for women."

"Cracking down on the appalling rise of strangulation pornography will protect women and send a clear signal to men and boys that misogyny will not be tolerated," he added further.

Andrea Simon, Director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition (EVAW) said, "we welcome the government’s decision to criminalise the depiction of strangulation in pornography, a move that reflects years of campaigning by EVAW and other experts who have long warned about the normalisation of violence against women and girls in online content."

"There is no such thing as safe strangulation; women cannot consent to the long-term harm it can cause, including impaired cognitive functioning and memory. Its widespread portrayal in porn is fuelling dangerous behaviours, particularly among young people."

"This is a vital step towards recognising the role violent pornography plays in shaping attitudes to women and regulating an industry which promotes and profits from violence against women,". Andrea Simon said.

"Choking" sex is now being normalised, with a survey showing 38% of women aged 18-39 have been choked during sex. ‘So-called "choking" content, where there is external pressure on the neck, is rife on platforms that host pornography and is a very popular category of content, according to the Daily Mail report.