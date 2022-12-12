UK trade secretary in India to resume FTA negotiations

By IANS | Published: December 12, 2022 02:51 PM 2022-12-12T14:51:03+5:30 2022-12-12T15:05:44+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 12 After a gap of five months, the India-United Kingdom free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations ...

UK trade secretary in India to resume FTA negotiations | UK trade secretary in India to resume FTA negotiations

UK trade secretary in India to resume FTA negotiations

Next

New Delhi, Dec 12 After a gap of five months, the India-United Kingdom free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations are set to resume, as UK's Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch arrives in India on Monday to hold talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Both the leaders are expected to begin the sixth round of FTA negotiations.

The negotiations would aim to cut tariffs and facilitate financial and legal services by UK in India.

Badenoch will also meet business leaders to seek their feedback regarding the trade pact.

In a statement, the UK trade secretary said that she is visiting India to resume the sixth round of India-UK trade pact.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Fta Fta Kemi badenoch uk New Delhi Piyush Goyal Ved prakash The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Shri piyush goyal Minister for commerce and industry and food and consumer affairs New-delhi Consumer affairs, food and public distribution and textiles