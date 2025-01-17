UK-Ukraine sign 100-year Partnership Agreement to mark new format of relations between the two countries

Kiev [Ukraine], January 17 : In a significant development, Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a 100-year partnership agreement, details of which were shared on Thursday.

As per the statement released by the UK PM's office, the statement highlighted "Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, with NATO membership being the best guarantee of its security and the UK being dedicated to supporting Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO membership".

The agreement gave a call for Ukraine's recovery and committed towards fostering technological innovation and promoting trade and collaboration across key sectors to ensure that a century from now, "the UK and Ukraine will have flourishing ties across all sectors".

The agreement gave a call to strengthen conditions for investment and trade in both of their nations, and cooperate across a range of sectors, including but not limited to transport, infrastructure, and energy to make both of their economies more modern, resilient, and prosperous.

The details were also shared in a series of posts on X by the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy.

"Today was a busy and productive day filled with important international meetings. I welcomed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Kyiv. Together, we signed a One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement, marking a new format of relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. I also met with Italy's Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, to discuss strengthening air defense, joint production, and creating new opportunities for jobs and technological development in Europe. Later, I held a meeting with the Netherlands' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kaspar Veldkamp. The Netherlands remains one of Ukraine's most principled partners, supporting our NATO and EU aspirations and pursuing accountability for Russia's aggression. Finally, I met with the UN representatives, focusing on support for internally displaced Ukrainians, rebuilding destroyed homes, and financial assistance. Thank you to everyone who supports Ukraine."

In another post, he remarked, "Bomber drones, reconnaissance UAVs, and FPV drone carriers - manufactured by Ukrainian companies and in collaboration with British partners. Today, together with UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer, we met with drone manufacturers and reviewed innovations that are helping our defenders protect against Russian forces."

"Today, together with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @Keir_Starmer, we signed a One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement. I thank the teams from Ukraine and the United Kingdom for all the work they have done to prepare this Agreement. This comprehensive Agreement builds upon our existing partnerships and establishes real collaboration in the spheres of technology, social issues, education, and science. The world we knew before this war is gone. The influence of international institutions has significantly diminished, while technological development, particularly in warfare, is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. Methods of destabilizing societies are becoming significantly simpler. This demands a response across all spheres. Moreover, it requires active efforts to strengthen our societies. Together, we must strengthen education for our children. We must also defend the right to stable lives for our people and our partner nations. And together, we should invest in our ability to stay ahead in technological advancement. Through the One Hundred Year Agreement, Ukraine and the United Kingdom set a vital example of forward-thinking and rational relations that will benefit our nations for generations to come", Zelenskyy wrote on X.

