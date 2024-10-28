UK unveils measures to boost trade and sustainability at Commonwealth Summit

Samoa, October 28 : The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Monday announced measures to boost intra-Commonwealth trade and investment at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

At the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa which concluded on October 26, the UK strengthened its bonds with some of the world's fastest-growing economies.

During the summit, the UK Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary announced a package of measures designed to boost intra-Commonwealth trade and investment and increase shared prosperity. They also announced to empower young people with access to education and skills. To support democratic governance, human rights and the rule of law. The announcement also included that it would help protect vulnerable countries from the impacts of climate change.

Furthermore, the UK announced several measures, including funding for a Commonwealth Investment Network to promote increased investment in small, climate-vulnerable Commonwealth countries. Additionally, support will be provided to establish hubs in India and Sri Lanka to support female-led businesses.

Additional funding will be directed toward technical assistance, helping smaller and vulnerable Commonwealth nations negotiate effectively within the World Trade Organization (WTO). A new training scheme for tax advisors will be launched to help developing Commonwealth economies and enhance their domestic tax revenue and financial sustainability.

Through the Powering Renewable Energy Opportunities initiative, the UK would be supporting six Pacific Island nations in piloting clean energy technologies, underscoring the commitment to sustainable growth.

Funding will support a Commonwealth program aimed at helping nations ratify a UN agreement focused on conserving marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction.

In partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the UK will support plastic waste management efforts in Pacific Island countries, including developing a voluntary Extended Producer Responsibility scheme for soft plastics.

Up to 80 Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships will be awarded over two years, enabling students from Commonwealth Small Island Developing States to pursue higher education in the UK. Increased support will be given to Commonwealth programs promoting the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and persons with disabilities, reinforcing the UK's commitment to inclusion.

The UK will continue supporting election monitoring missions and governance programs, strengthening democratic practices across Commonwealth nations.

During the summit, Foreign Secretary David Lammy was engaged in bilateral meetings with the leaders from Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Samoa, Guyana, Jamaica, Kenya, Maldives, Pakistan, and Rwanda. The discussions focused on reinforcing diplomatic ties and advancing collaborative projects in areas like trade, climate action, and social inclusion.

