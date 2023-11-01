UK: World Sindhi Congress holds 35th International Conference on Sindh, expresses solidarity for Sindhis in Pakistan

London [UK], November 1 : The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held the 35th International Conference on Sindh at the University of Westminster, Harrow Campus, in London, where the event fostered discussions and featured presentations, primarily focusing on the challenges faced by the Sindhi nation in Pakistan.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Fahmida Khushik and Rukshana Bhutto, followed by an introduction to the conference by Executive Committee member Hafeezan Wadhio.

For over three decades, the WSC has been a beacon for the Sindhi community's rights,

tirelessly spotlighting and addressing the challenges Sindhis face globally.

She further elaborated on the mission, vision and strides WSC has made over the last 35 years.

The first session, titled 'British-Sindhi Diaspora,' was moderated by World Sindhi Congress Representative Gul Sanai Gul Sanai."

The session featured insights from a diverse panel, including Shahzado Wadhio of Sindhi Sangat UK, Fahmida Khushik of the International Sindhi Women Organisation, UK, Faraz Ahmed Khokhar, co-founder of Sindhi Youth Club UK, Imdad Odho of Radio Voice of Sindh, London, Ved Luhana from the World Sindhi Congress, UK, and Chandru Gidoomal of the Sindhi Association of the UK.

In an official statement, the World Sindh Congress said, "The session was followed by emotionally charged video presentations moderated by Fahmida Khushik, focusing on the mismanagement of the Indus Water and the issue of forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls in Pakistan."

Later, the senior leader of WSC, Umed Leghari, provided insights into WSC's plans for the upcoming year through a multimedia presentation titled "WSC 2023 Outlook."

"The organising committee and the participants of the conference stood up and adopted one minute of silence to pay tribute to the sons of soil, Gul Hassan Kalmati, Raj Kumar Wanjara, Sundar Agnani and Bashir Ahmed Shahani, who left this immortal world recently," it added.

Further, the afternoon featured two comprehensive panel discussions; the first session focused on the right to self-determination.

"The first, on the right to self-determination, was moderated by Saghir Shaikh and featured speakers like Qambar Baloch from Baloch Human Rights Council, UK, Lakhu Luhana of WSC, and Professor Fiona McConnell from Oxford University, UK," the statement said.

The next panel focused on human rights, moderated by Farhan Kaghzi.

The other esteemed speakers included representatives from the Baloch National Movement, Hassan Dost Baloch, Kim Putheaney from Global Human Rights Defence (GHDR), Netherlands, Prof Rafiq A. Chandio from the University of Sindh, Prof Ishtiaq Ahmed from Sweden, Veengas, The Rise News, Sindh, and Harris Khalique from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

Later, a poetic interlude "Poetry for the Soul" was offered by Roohi Kalhoro and Harris Khalique, with "Sami Baloch touching the hearts of the attendees."

The sessions concluded with a panel discussion on global Sindhi alliances, moderated by Dr Hidayat Bhutto.

"Speakers from around the globe, such as Hajan Kalhoro of WSC-Canada, Mr. Narayan Bablani from India, Dr. Maqbool Halepota, President of the Sindhi Association of America (SANA), and Dr. Rubina Shaikh, chairperson of WSC, illuminated the panel with their expertise," the statement stressed.

Moreover, senior members of the Sindhi community from different corners of the world graced the conference with their presence.

Meanwhile, the conference resolutions were presented by Fiza Kalharo, incorporating the core tenets and further calls to action were discussed throughout the day, the statement said.

Attendees were treated to a Sindhi live music concert by Pooja Vazirani from India, featuring the unique talents of Nathan Torrence, a Sindhi alghoza player from Chicago.

Furthermore, the event concluded with a dinner that offered the attendees the opportunity to network, discuss the day's events and form new alliances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor