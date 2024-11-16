UKPNP calls for urgent global pressure on Pakistan to end human rights violations in PoJK

London [UK], November 16 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has issued a comprehensive call to action in response to the ongoing tyranny and human rights abuses in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In a recent address, Jamil Maqsood, President of UKPNP, outlined a detailed framework aimed at tackling the systemic issues of authoritarianism, oppression, and exploitation faced by the people in both regions.

According to Maqsood, tyranny is not merely a matter of unchecked government power but a pervasive force that stifles freedoms, violates human rights, and undermines accountability.

He highlighted that Pakistan has long been plagued by authoritarian governance, with the military exerting disproportionate control over civilian institutions, leading to widespread human rights violations.

While the international community has raised concerns, Maqsood argued that only stronger, coordinated resistance can effectively address these abuses.

"Pakistan's political system is fundamentally flawed, marked by civil-military imbalances where the military holds undue sway over key decisions, thereby undermining the democratic process," Maqsood stated.

"The suppression of dissent, media censorship, and rampant human rights abuses are not isolated problems; they are systemic issues that demand a unified global response." He added.

Maqsood also drew attention to the specific challenges faced by Kashmiris in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). Despite being labelled "Azad" or "autonomous," UKPNP argues that these regions are not truly free. Instead, they are heavily controlled by Pakistan's central government, with the local population denied basic democratic rights and self-determination.

"The people of PoJK and PoGB are subjected to political suppression, media censorship, and routine human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests of political activists," Maqsood emphasized, calling these actions clear indicators of systemic tyranny.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Maqsood added, have further exacerbated the situation. Rather than benefiting local communities, these multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects have led to the exploitation of resources, leaving the people of these regions impoverished and disenfranchised.

In response to these challenges, UKPNP has proposed a multi-pronged strategy to promote democracy and human rights in both Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

At the heart of their approach is the call for genuine self-governance in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), alongside electoral reforms to ensure fair and transparent elections. "True democracy cannot be built on a foundation of military rule and political suppression," Maqsood said. "Our goal is to ensure that the people of PoJK and PoGB can elect their leaders freely, without fear of persecution or manipulation."

A key element of UKPNP's strategy is strengthening international alliances and lobbying for greater pressure on Pakistan. The party is actively engaging with global institutions, including the United Nations and the European Parliament, to raise awareness about the plight of the Kashmiri people.

As the situation in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir continues to worsen, the UKPNP's call for international solidarity and action against tyranny resonates within the global human rights landscape. The party's vision of a peaceful, democratic future for the region offers hope but also underscores the urgent need for global cooperation in addressing the deep-rooted injustices faced by the PoJK People.

