UKPNP condemns appointment notification in PoJK as violation of state subject law

Brussels [Belgium], December 3 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly condemned a recent notification issued by the government of Pakistan regarding the appointment of officials in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Office of the Deputy Secretary General of the PoJK recently issued a notification confirming various honorary appointments to regional boards, committees, and governance roles. The appointees were selected based on their credentials and recommendations, with roles spanning across Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Poonch, and Neelum regions.

Jamil Maqsood, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of UKPNP, described the notification as a blatant violation of the State Subject Law, a crucial safeguard for preserving the region's identity and autonomy.

The State Subject Law was established to protect the rights and identity of the indigenous population of PoJK. However, the notification, issued without consulting the local populace has raised concerns about the potential erosion of the region's governance framework and its demographic and political stability.

"This act appears to be a calculated move to dilute the rights of the people of PoJK and erode their historical identity," Maqsood stated. He added that such actions not only undermine the rule of law but also heighten the already volatile political climate in the region.

In its statement, the UKPNP called for the immediate revocation of the notification and demanded a public explanation from the responsible authorities. The party also urged the government to recommit to upholding the provisions of the State Subject Law and avoid further violations.

Additionally, the UKPNP has appealed to human rights organizations and the United Nations to take note of the issue and hold the concerned parties accountable.

Maqsood encouraged political parties, civil society organizations, and citizens of PoJK to resist these "unlawful actions" through unified efforts.

He reaffirmed UKPNP's commitment to safeguarding the autonomy and rights of the region through all legal, political, and diplomatic channels.

"The international community must act decisively to ensure that such violations of local laws and international principles do not further destabilize the region or undermine the rights of its people," Maqsood emphasized.

The UKPNP has consistently advocated for the preservation of the cultural and political identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming its dedication to their rights and self-determination.

