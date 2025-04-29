UKPNP condemns Pahalgam attack as "Crime against humanity"

Brussels [Belgium], April 29 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held a virtual conference to vehemently denounce the terrorist attack on tourists and civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, labelling it as a "crime against humanity," which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 26 innocent lives and left many others injured.

The participants of the conference extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and conveyed their wishes for a speedy and full recovery to those injured in the brutal attack.

The webinar, moderated by Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the Central Spokesperson of UKPNP, included a strong appeal to Pakistan to cease the export and promotion of extremism and terrorism.

The virtual conference featured a distinguished panel of speakers, including Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP); Muzaffar Shah, Senior Vice President of the Jammu Kashmir Awami National Conference (JKANC); Ashok Kumar Sharma, Advocate and former MLA/MLC from the Congress Party and Coordinator with the All India Congress Committee; Shuja Zaffar, Chairman of the Jammu Muslim Front (JMF); Ravinder Pandita, journalist and Chairman of the Save Sharda Committee Kashmir; Taaruf Abbas Advocate, former General Secretary of the Karakoram National Movement and Ex-Chairman of the Karakoram Students Organisation (KSO); and Ravinder Sharma, Chief Spokesperson of the Congress Party in Jammu and Kashmir, who shared his message in writing.

They strongly denounced proxy wars, political manipulation, terrorism, religious extremism, and communal divisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The UKPNP webinar condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, labelling it a "crime against humanity." Leaders emphasised the brutality of targeting innocent civilians and tourists, highlighting the violation of basic human rights and the need for global condemnation and accountability in addressing such acts of violence and extremism.

Recently, the UKPNP has urged the international community, including the United Nations, the European Parliament, and the US State Department, to hold Pakistan accountable and take swift action to protect fundamental freedoms in the region.

