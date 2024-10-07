UKPNP condemns targeted killings of Kashmiris in Pakistan amid rising violence

Geneva [Switzerland], October 7 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has expressed profound concern and strong condemnation regarding the ongoing targeted killings of Kashmiris in Pakistan.

In a recent tragic incident, Chaudhry Danish, a resident of Samahni, Bhimber, in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), was fatally shot while working in a factory in Lala Musa, Pakistan.

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the Central Spokesperson for UKPNP, issued a press statement denouncing the escalating violence and raising serious concerns about the safety of Kashmiris in Pakistan and under its occupied territories.. The statement said, "It is alarming and deeply regrettable that the targeted killing of Kashmiris has become a daily routine in Pakistan. Since 2023, dozens of Kashmiris have lost their lives in different regions of Pakistan, with no justice served none of the perpetrators have been arrested or brought to justice," said Khan

Highlighting the issue, the statement said that the "UN Charter and its various articles, including Article 1, stress the promotion and protection of fundamental human rights, while Article 55 calls for the promotion of higher standards of living, social progress, and human dignity. Additionally, Pakistan's obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and other international covenants emphasise the state's duty to protect its people from violence and uphold their human rights"

The UKPNP called upon the United Nations and the international community to intervene. It said that Immediate and decisive measures are needed to compel Pakistan to safeguard the lives of Kashmiris, end the cycle of violence, and restore the rule of law in these regions.

The UKPNP demanded that the culprits responsible for these heinous crimes be apprehended and held accountable and that the families of the victims be fairly compensated.

Kashmiris are facing increasing threats not only in various provinces of Pakistan but also within Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Pojk, human rights violations are a pressing concern, reflecting a complex interplay of political, social, and military factors. The region has witnessed significant political repression, where dissent is often met with harsh measures, including arbitrary detentions of activists and local leaders. Freedom of expression is severely curtailed, making it difficult for residents to voice their grievances or engage in peaceful protests.

The heavy militarisation of the area has led to numerous allegations of excessive force used by security personnel. Civilians often bear the brunt of violent clashes, resulting in unlawful killings and injuries. Moreover, the imposition of restrictions on movement, particularly during times of unrest, further isolates communities and disrupts daily life.

