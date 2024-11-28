UKPNP conference calls for reunification of J-K for lasting peace

London [UK], November 28 : A significant conference organized by the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) took place at the House of Commons in London, UK, where key political figures, activists, and experts gathered to emphasize the urgent need for the reunification of Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference framed reunification as a critical step toward achieving sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, stressing its importance for fostering mutual understanding, reducing hostilities, and promoting constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Speakers at the event called for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's territorial integrity, arguing that reunification would catalyse long-term peace-building and regional cooperation. They asserted that the region's reunification was essential to overcoming the longstanding conflicts between the two countries and achieving lasting peace in the region.

A central topic of discussion at the conference was the protection of fundamental freedoms in Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In a powerful speech, Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Chairman of the UKPNP, addressed the conference, highlighting the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Their voices have been silenced, their rights denied, and their aspirations ignored. Today, we must act," Kashmiri said, urging British parliamentarians, policymakers, and government officials to advocate for justice and accountability on the global stage.

He called on the UK government to press Pakistan to implement the recommendations made by the United Nations High Commissioner in its 2018 and 2019 reports and to heed the European Parliament's 2007 resolution, both of which advocate for improving living conditions in Kashmir and addressing human rights concerns in both Indian-administered and Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

The UKPNP called on the Government of Pakistan and local authorities in PoJK to uphold international human rights standards, particularly regarding the freedom of expression, assembly, and speech. Concerns were raised over increasing restrictions on peaceful public gatherings, repressive laws, and other measures that undermine democratic governance.

The conference demanded the immediate repeal of these laws, which were seen as a barrier to restoring a just and democratic society. Additionally, speakers urged Pakistan to withdraw its external security administration from PoJK, including its appointed officers, to allow for greater local autonomy and self-governance.

Another critical issue raised was the exclusion of pro-Kashmir political parties, such as the UKPNP, from registering with the election commission in Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). The conference strongly condemned coercive measures that forced political parties and individuals to pledge allegiance to Pakistan, undermining democratic principles. Delegates called on Pakistan to repeal discriminatory laws that hindered peaceful political participation and urged the establishment of a transparent electoral process to allow all political entities and individuals to participate freely and without coercion.

The conference also called for the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure in PoK and the cessation of operations by banned militant groups in the region. Speakers stressed that the protection of life, liberty, and property is the fundamental responsibility of all states and demanded an immediate end to widespread human rights violations. These included abuses committed by extremist groups and the excessive use of force by security agencies, which have intensified instability in the region.

The regrouping of Islamist terrorist organizations in Jammu and Kashmir, both before and after elections, was identified as a significant obstacle to peace. These organizations exploit political instability and regional grievances to perpetuate violence and extremism, undermining democratic institutions and the legitimate struggles of the Kashmiri people for their rights. The conference called on the international community to join efforts with India and Pakistan to combat these forces and end the cycle of violence.

The conference also condemned recent regressive policies introduced in PoJK that severely restrict freedom of speech, assembly, and association. These actions were described as direct violations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international laws protecting people's rights. Delegates demanded the immediate repeal of these oppressive measures, calling them counterproductive as they hinder progress toward resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Kashmiri also urged UKPNP members and supporters worldwide to remain steadfast in their mission for peace, unity, and self-determination. "Together, we can build a future where the people of Jammu and Kashmir can live in freedom, dignity, and harmony," he concluded.

The UKPNP conference served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, calling for global action to ensure their rights are respected and to pave the way for a peaceful and just resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

