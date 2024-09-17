UKPNP criticises Pak govt for weaponisation of religion, calls for international support for PoJK

Birmingham [UK], September 17 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has strongly condemned Pakistan's government for exploiting religion to fuel terrorism and has appealed for international backing for the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK).

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson of UKPNP in a recent statement said that since 1980, religion has been weaponized to further political agendas to justify terror actions.

Khan highlighted a troubling pattern in the country, stating, "Since 1980, religion has been weaponized to further political agendas, with terrorism also employed as a tool. Secular individuals have been marginalized, and propaganda, particularly targeting the UNKP, has been widespread. Despite these significant challenges, we have remained steadfast."

He further accused the Pakistani government of attempting to erase the existence and culture of local people. "While they once claimed to be our brothers, they are now on the brink of eliminating us. This alarming shift has led to widespread rebellion, with people uniting against the regime." he added.

Sardar also addressed the false accusations that his group is backed by international lobbies from the UK or Canada. "These claims have proven to be unfounded. Pakistan has consistently used religion as a weapon against our people." he asserted.

In his concluding remarks, Khan emphasized the need for global support: "We will ensure our voice reaches the international community to advocate for the rights of the Kashmiri people. The division of Kashmir along religious lines must end at all costs. Our people are educated and know how to address these issues effectively."

Khan's statements reflect the ongoing tensions and call for international attention to the issues facing the Kashmiri population in PoJK.

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) is a political organization that advocates for the rights and self-determination of the people of Kashmir, a region with a long history of political and territorial conflict. The UKPNP actively seeks to raise awareness of human rights violations in Kashmir on a global platform through various strategies.

