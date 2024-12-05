UKPNP expresses solidarity with POJK protesters, demands end to "oppression" and "injustice"

Brussels [Germany], December 5, : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) expressed strong solidarity with the people of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), as they continue to stage protests across all 10 district headquarters demanding their fundamental rights and freedoms.

The protests, which reflect a deep-seated frustration with decades of oppression, highlight the ongoing struggle of the region's people under Pakistan's control since 1947.

In a statement, Jamil Maqsood, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of UKPNP, emphasized the historical injustices faced by the people of POJK, who have endured systematic denial of political, economic, and social rights for over 77 years.

Maqsood criticized successive Pakistani governments for treating the region not as an autonomous entity, but as a colony, subject to exploitation. He cited the plundering of natural resources, the imposition of unelected officials in local governance, and the suppression of dissent as examples of the ongoing abuse faced by the people.

The UKPNP has long condemned the situation in POJK, where fundamental freedoms such as the rights to free speech, assembly, and press remain severely restricted. Activists, intellectuals, and ordinary citizens who speak out against injustices face harassment, arbitrary arrests, and enforced disappearances.

The statement also pointed to widespread corruption and mismanagement, which have exacerbated poverty in the region.

Maqsood further called for an immediate end to the suppression of dissent, urging Pakistan's government to honor its international commitments to self-governance and to halt the exploitation of POJK's natural resources. He further demanded an end to the impunity for human rights violations and corruption, and called for independent investigations into these abuses.

"The people of POJK have shown remarkable restraint in their peaceful struggle despite decades of oppression The UKPNP stands with them in their pursuit of justice and freedom," said Maqsood.

The UKPNP has appealed to the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organizations, to take notice of the deteriorating human rights situation in POJK and support the legitimate demands of its people.

In closing, Maqsood assured the people of POJK that their struggle is just, and that their voices will not be silenced.

The UKPNP pledged to continue advocating for their cause on international platforms, ensuring that the world recognizes their plight and stands in solidarity with them. The party expressed hope that the protests would mark a turning point in the fight for the rights and freedoms of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

