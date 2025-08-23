UKPNP holds protest at Pakistan High Commission in London, demands justice for victims of extrajudicial killings in PoJK, PoGB

London [UK] August 23 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) London Unit staged a massive protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, demanding justice for victims of extrajudicial killings and human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB).

Hundreds of UKPNP office bearers, workers from across the United Kingdom, and rights activists joined the demonstration. The protesters chanted powerful slogans, including "We want freedom," "Justice for Zarnosh, Jibran, Javed Naji, and Tasmia," "Stop plundering our natural resources," and "No to occupation."

The protest was conducted by Gul Zaman Khan, organiser of UKPNP UK. At the same time, several party leaders, including UKPNP's exiled Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Shaista Nasim (mother of Zarnosh and Jibran Nasim), Jamil Maqsood (President, Foreign Affairs Committee UKPNP), and Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan (Central Spokesperson), addressed the gathering through virtual links.

In his address, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri congratulated the London Unit for organising the protest and hailed the large turnout. He reiterated UKPNP's principled stand against all forms of violence, terrorism, extremism, and the weaponisation of religion, stressing that "only peaceful dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law can pave the way for a just and lasting solution."

Kashmiri strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of Zarnosh Nasim and Jibran Nasim, two educated brothers from PoJK who were killed during what he termed a "fake operation" in Rawalakot. He accused local authorities of refusing to establish an independent judicial commission despite repeated demands by the victims' family and residents.

"We stand with the families of the victims. We have urged the United Nations to press Pakistan to constitute a judicial inquiry into these brutal killings. Today once again, we remind Pakistan and the local authorities to form an independent judicial commission to uncover the truth," Kashmiri said.

He further questioned who was responsible for recruiting and training youth in the region and who was targeting those who refused to cooperate.

Speaking virtually, Shaista Nasim, mother of Zarnosh and Jibran, delivered an emotional appeal for justice. She thanked UKPNP, human rights defenders, and activists for standing by her family.

"My beloved sons were killed in a fake police encounter in Rawalakot. I appeal to every conscious citizen, journalists, lawyers, political and social figures, and human rights defenders across the world to stand with me in my quest for justice," she said.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to UKPNP leaders and participants of the London protest: "A grieving mother's prayers are with you. I thank every one of you for raising your voices against these brutal killings."

Other leaders, including Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, Jamil Maqsood, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, Mahmood Kashmiri, Tika Khan Tahir, Sardar Tariq Khan, Sajjad Hussain, and Naveed Khan, also addressed the gathering. They highlighted a broader pattern of abuses in PoJK and PoGB, including the targeted killing of Javed Naji, Vice Chairman of the Awami Action Committee, PoGB.

They further condemned the imprisonment of peaceful activists under fabricated charges, the placement of hundreds under the draconian Schedule IV, and severe restrictions on freedom of movement.

The speakers also condemned the horrific rape and murder of six-year-old Tasmia in District Kotli, describing it as an abhorrent crime that reflects the complete breakdown of law and justice in the region.

Protesters collectively demanded that the United Nations and the world community step in to protect the lives and liberties of people in PoJK and PoGB. They reiterated that UKPNP has always opposed violence and extremism, and instead advocates for peaceful political struggle and human rights.

The party announced that it will raise these cases, including the killings of Zarnosh and Jibran Nasim, Javed Naji, and the case of young Tasmia, at the forthcoming 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva in September 2025. UKPNP said it will engage UN Special Procedures and other international human rights mechanisms to ensure close monitoring and follow-up.

The demonstrators concluded that these cases reflect systemic failures of law enforcement and state institutions in PoJK & PoGB, demanding impartial and transparent investigations free from political interference.

