Bern [Switerzalnd], October 19 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Chairman Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has strongly condemned the violence perpetrated by Pakistan-backed tribal militias on the anniversary of the tribal attack on Jammu and Kashmir, which occurred on October 22, 1947. This tragic event marked the beginning of a long and painful chapter in the region's history, resulting in decades of suffering and conflict that have divided communities for over 70 years.

In a statement, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, the Chairperson-in-exile of UKPNP, urged party leaders and supporters to remember those who sacrificed their lives defending Jammu and Kashmir. He called for peaceful protests and events to raise awareness of the ongoing struggle against tyranny, emphasizing the importance of reminding the international community of the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Special tributes will be paid to two prominent figures, Master Abdul Aziz and Maqbool Sherwani, who valiantly fought against invaders and gave their lives for the sake of Jammu and Kashmir. Master Abdul Aziz, a respected leader, exemplified courage and dedication to his people and homeland.

The UKPNP encourages all supporters to participate in these commemorative events, reinforcing the collective commitment to peace, justice, and unity in the region.

On October 22, 1947, a tribal invasion occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, as armed groups from Pakistan, primarily composed of tribesmen from the North-West Frontier Province, launched an attack on the region. This incursion was backed by the Pakistani government, which aimed to annex Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

The attackers quickly advanced toward the capital, Srinagar, causing chaos and panic. In response to the invasion, Maharaja Hari Singh, the ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, sought military assistance from India. To formalize this support, he ultimately signed the Instrument of Accession to India on October 26, 1947, which led to the deployment of Indian troops to the region and marked the beginning of the First Indo-Pakistani War. This event was crucial in shaping the ongoing conflict over Jammu and Kashmir, which remains unresolved to this day.

