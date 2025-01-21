UKPNP leader criticises PoJK government for failing people, cites lack of governance and basic rights

Brussels [Belgium], January 21: Sajid Hussain, leader of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has issued a stern critique of the administration in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), highlighting its persistent governance failures and disregard for the welfare of the region's population.

In a recent statement, Hussain argued that the government functioning in PoJK is not people-centric but instead prioritizes the interests of Pakistan.

"The policies of the PoJK government are far from pro-people, their main objective is to please Pakistan, not to serve the needs of the local population. The lent officers appointed there are more focused on serving the establishment in Islamabad than addressing the problems of PoJK's people," said Sajid.

Hussain noted that the governance structure in PoJK is severely limited, with key positions such as President and Prime Minister being purely symbolic. "In reality, these roles have no real power. The region is run by Islamabad-appointed officials who are incompetent and lack the necessary vision or leadership to bring about any meaningful change. This has led to a colonial-like mindset where the region remains under tight control, without the ability to determine its own future," he said.

The UKPNP leader emphasised that the failures of the government in PoJK have resulted in dire living conditions for the people. "The administration is failing to meet basic needs. There are no proper healthcare facilities, and people are often referred to Rawalpindi for treatment. Education is another major issue. After primary and middle school, students have to go elsewhere for higher education. Infrastructure is underdeveloped, and unemployment is rampant, leaving the youth marginalised and without opportunities. The immediate needs of the people like access to clean drinking water are not being met," Hussain lamented.

One of the most alarming issues, according to Hussain, is the growing frustration among the youth of PoJK. "The youth are increasingly aware of their rights and are voicing their discontent through social media. Their frustration is clear- they see no future in PoJK, and their only option is to migrate. This has led to a serious trust deficit between the people of PoJK and both the regional and Pakistani governments," he explained.

In addition to unemployment, Hussain attributed the trust deficit to the suppression of basic rights and freedoms in the region. "The lack of freedoms whether it's the right to free speech, assembly, or participation in democratic processes is at the heart of this mistrust. The root cause of this situation is the illegal occupation of PoJK by Pakistan. Over the past decades, had Pakistan taken the right steps, this trust deficit could have been reduced. Fundamental reforms in the areas of civil rights and legal frameworks could have restored confidence among the people," he concluded.

Hussain's statements reflect the growing disillusionment among the people of PoJK, who feel neglected by both the local government and Pakistan's central authorities. Despite this, calls for greater autonomy and reform continue to rise, as the region's residents demand a government that prioritises their well-being over political considerations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor