UKPNP leader criticises PoJK govt's handling of 2005 earthquake

Brussels [Belgium], October 9 : President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Jamil Maqsood, expressed concern over reports highlighting the failure of authorities to respond effectively to the 2005 earthquake that struck Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The earthquake of magnitude 7.6 on the Richter Scale had a particularly devastating impact, levelling villages and rendering large swathes of infrastructure unusable in both rural and urban areas.

Maqsood has strongly criticized the PoJK government's handling of the situation, particularly regarding educational infrastructure, emphasizing that despite nearly two decades having passed since the earthquake, no significant steps have been taken to modernize or rebuild primary schools and other key public institutions.

19 years later, the region remains neglected, and rehabilitation efforts have faltered, particularly as many schools, hospitals, roads, and bridges were damaged beyond repair. Despite early promises of reconstruction, hundreds of primary schools in the area remain in despair, awaiting attention from PoJK authorities.

Reports indicate that over 6,000 schools were destroyed or severely damaged, with students relocated to temporary shelters; many continue to attend classes in makeshift tents or unsafe structures. Efforts to rebuild these educational institutions have been slow and insufficient.

The destruction of healthcare facilities has placed a further burden on an already inadequate health system. Many hospitals and health centres have not been fully rebuilt, forcing residents to seek treatment in distant cities, which exacerbates the difficulties for impoverished communities.

Approximately 600,000 homes were destroyed in the quake. In the years following the disaster, most families were compelled to reconstruct their homes themselves, often relying on community contributions or meagre government grants. The materials and designs of these new homes frequently do not meet modern safety standards, making them vulnerable to future natural disasters.

The earthquake also caused significant damage to the transportation network, isolating entire communities. While some roadways were hastily rebuilt, large portions remain in poor condition, severely affecting economic activities and access to essential services.

Promises made by the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) for PoJK have largely gone unfulfilled, with much of the planned reconstruction work incomplete or poorly executed. Funding shortfalls, corruption, and mismanagement are often cited as reasons for these delays and inefficiencies.

According to Maqsood, the government's failure to provide long-term solutions to the crisis is deeply disappointing and reflects a broader trend of neglect toward the region. He further points out that many families have been forced to reconstruct their homes and livelihoods through private donations or loans, as the state has been unable or unwilling to fulfill its responsibilities.

He also raised concerns about the failure of rehabilitation programs, noting that ERRA's promised projects for housing and educational institutions have seen significant delays. Many schools that were supposed to be rebuilt remain in temporary facilities. With government funding being insufficient or misallocated, local communities have had to rely on contributions from expatriates and well-wishers to rebuild homes, schools, and mosques, resulting in uneven reconstruction and leaving many households unable to afford safe and secure housing.

Despite the profound impact of the earthquake, it has not been prioritized by successive governments. The region's political leadership has shown little interest in securing the necessary funds or attention from Islamabad for effective rebuilding.

Maqsood warned that the future of the younger generation is at risk as the lack of proper educational infrastructure continues to hinder learning outcomes. Although international organizations and NGOs have occasionally stepped in to provide temporary support, their efforts have not been enough to fill the gap left by government inaction.

PoJK continues to grapple with a complex mix of historical issues, administrative difficulties, and socio-economic challenges that hinder its current conditions. The region's intricate political status and governance problems persistently obstruct its development and negatively impact the quality of life for its residents.

