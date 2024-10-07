UKPNP leader highlights dire conditions of Kashmiris in Pakistan-Occupied region

Brussels [Belgium], October 7 : The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Belgium held a ceremony in Brussels to commemorate the anniversary of the Naila Khaneen, former Senior Vice Chairperson of the party. During the event, participants highlighted the dire situations faced by the people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Jamil Maqsood, President of the UKPNP Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke about Naila Khaneen's significant role in strengthening the UKPNP and emphasised the urgent need to raise awareness about the plight of the Kashmiri people in the region.

He said, "The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was forcibly divided due to tribal incursions orchestrated by the Pakistani military and political leaders acting on behalf of British colonial forces in the subcontinent. This is our story, which we elaborate in our programs and seminars. We repeat this narrative because we have a new generation; if we do not consistently share this story, future generations will forget their past and their identity."

Maqsood added, "We stand against injustice and hate. The funds meant for our share, allocated for schools, college development, and infrastructure, are misappropriated. People like us living abroad are pressured to send donations for development, yet our contributions are often misused. This indicates that corruption is taking place with our donations."

He stressed the importance of speaking up while living in a country where freedom of expression exists.

"If we cannot address these issues even here, then what is the point? Platforms like the UN Human Rights Council and the European Parliament, as well as international NGOs, have opened avenues for us to voice our concerns and we should continue to raise our voice."

Jamil Maqsood is a prominent leader within the UKPNP, who is known for his vocal advocacy against the injustices faced by the people of PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan. Maqsood plays a critical role in raising awareness about human rights violations and the political repression occurring in the region. Through his speeches and participation in international forums, he emphasises the historical context of Kashmir's division and the ongoing struggles of its people. Maqsood's efforts focus on challenging narratives that obscure the realities faced by Kashmiris in PoJK, seeking to ensure that their voices are heard on global platforms.

