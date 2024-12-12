UKPNP leader Jamil Maqsood condemns Pakistan's military expansion in PoJK, calls for immediate action

Brussels [Germany], December 12 : President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Jamil Maqsood, has strongly condemned the Pakistani military and navy for their ongoing illegal occupation and land grabs in various locations across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

His remarks come in response to the continued establishment of military and naval installations in several key areas, including Pir Chinasi (Muzaffarabad), Ganga Choti (District Bagh), Las Danna (District Bagh), Toli Pir (District Poonch), and most recently, near Banjosa (Rawalakot).

Maqsood described these actions as part of a systematic strategy by Pakistan to subjugate the local population, violate international norms, and alter the region's demography. He emphasized that these moves are a blatant violation of international law and United Nations resolutions, adding that they reflect a deliberate attempt by Pakistan to gain control over the disputed territory.

"The Pakistani military and navy's actions in Jammu and Kashmir are blatant violations of international law and UN resolutions," Maqsood said.

He further said, "Their continued encroachments, including the recent attempts near Banjosa, are designed to establish permanent control over this disputed region. These actions have caused immense anxiety and frustration among the local population, who have already endured decades of occupation and neglect."

He also criticised the establishment of military and naval installations in civilian areas, which, according to Maqsood, are framed as measures for security and development but are, in fact, acts of aggression aimed at marginalizing the indigenous population and suppressing their voices.

"The occupation of civilian lands in Pir Chinasi, Ganga Choti, Las Danna, Toli Pir, and now Banjosa is part of a broader plan to militarize the region and exploit its resources," Maqsood stated. He said, "These developments are carried out without the consent of the people, who are the rightful stakeholders of these lands. Such policies not only undermine the rights of the people but also escalate tensions in an already volatile region. The militarization of civilian areas is a direct assault on the freedoms, identity, and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Maqsood called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate action to address these violations. He urged UN to demand the withdrawal of Pakistani military and navy personnel from civilian areas and ensure they are restricted to border regions, in line with international legal obligations.

"The international community must act decisively against Pakistan's illegal land grabs and militarization in Jammu and Kashmir," Maqsood said.

"The UN Security Council must demand the immediate withdrawal of Pakistani military and navy personnel from civilian areas. These forces should be confined to border regions to comply with international law. The continued presence of military installations in civilian areas is destabilizing the region and creating a climate of fear among the local population," he said.

Furthermore, Maqsood stressed the need for global accountability, asserting that these encroachments are part of a calculated strategy to alter the demographic and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

