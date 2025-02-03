UKPNP leaders slam Pakistan's oppressive policies in PoJK, PoGB

Muzaffarabad [PoJK] February 3 : As Kashmir Solidarity Day approaches, United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) leaders Shaukat Ali Kashmiri and Jamil Maqsood, UKPNP President of the Foreign Affairs Committee have strongly criticised the Pakistani government for its oppressive policies in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB).

Both leaders denounced Islamabad's persistent exploitation and repression of the people in these areas throughout their social media discussions about the situation.

Shaukat Ali Kashmiri charged that instead of giving PoJK and PoGB true autonomy, Pakistan treated them like colonies. He emphasized how Islamabad's resource exploitation, political repression, and economic carelessness continue to harm the local populace.

"Pakistan has consistently deprived the people of PoJK and PoGB of their rights, imposing policies that benefit only the ruling elite while leaving locals struggling for necessities," he stated.

Jamil Maqsood shared these worries, criticising Pakistan's duplicity in commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day while disregarding the complaints of people it occupies. Although Pakistan portrays itself as a supporter of Kashmiris, he noted that it has not been able to offer the people of PoJK and PoGB even the most basic form of administration.

"Year after year, Pakistan uses Solidarity Day for its propaganda, but in reality, it continues to silence those who demand their rights in these occupied regions," he remarked.

Both leaders underlined the growing intensity of protests against inflation, economic challenges, and a lack of development in PoJK and PoGB. However, Pakistan's government and security services have turned to repression rather than solving these issues.

The leaders urged the world community to speak out against human rights abuses in these areas and acknowledge the reality of Pakistan's occupation.

Kashmiri activists' remarks, which challenge Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir and reveal its harsh governance in the area, provide insight into the escalating discontent in PoJK and PoGB as February 5 draws near.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor