UKPNP member criticises Pakistan over continued killing of Kashmiris in Pakistan, terms it "failure of law"

Brussels [Belgium], September 14 : Jamil Maqsood the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has condemned the rising numbers of extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri people from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Maqsood strongly condemned the continued and unabated killing of innocent Kashmiris in Pakistan.

The latest of these incidents occurred in Rawalpindi. He claimed that these heinous crimes committed by the police is a stark reminder of the "lawlessness, oppression, and human rights abuses" that Kashmiris are being subjected to in the regions controlled by Pakistan.

According to Maqsood, these incidents show the very institutions tasked with protecting civilians in Pakistan are committing acts of brutality, with no accountability or recourse for justice.

"The failure of the Pakistani government to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of its citizens, particularly Kashmiris, is not just a sign of incompetence, but a willful disregard for human rights. This grave negligence has fostered an environment of impunity where law enforcement agencies operate with blatant disregard for the sanctity of life," Maqsood said.

"The people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have endured decades of suffering under oppressive conditions, and this latest incident is yet another example of the Pakistani state's failure to protect the rights of its most vulnerable communities. The systematic targeting of Kashmiris underlines the deep-rooted structural issues within Pakistan's governance, where political expediency takes precedence over justice and fairness" he added.

The activist also urged international human rights organizations like the United Nations and other global powers to take notice of these ongoing violations and hold Pakistan accountable for the blatant disregard of international human rights obligations.

"The international community cannot stand idly by while Pakistan continues to allow these heinous crimes against Kashmiris to occur under its watch," he claimed.

"I demand an immediate and thorough investigation into this murder (Rawalpindi incident), and all those responsible, including members of law enforcement, must be brought to justice. The Pakistani state must cease its oppressive tactics and engage in meaningful reforms that prioritize the rule of law and the protection of all its citizens, including Kashmiris" Maqsood added.

The activist further claimed that the UKPNP will continue to raise its voice against these atrocities and advocate for the rights and dignity of the Kashmiri people.

"We will not be silenced until justice is served, and those responsible for these barbaric acts are held accountable in a court of law. We urge the global community to stand with us in condemning these acts of violence and to take concrete steps to ensure that Pakistan upholds its responsibilities under international human rights law. Kashmiris have the right to live in peace, without fear of persecution, and we will continue our struggle until these fundamental human rights are secured" Maqsood said.

