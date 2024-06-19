UKPNP UK reaffirms support for Awami Action Committee in PoJK

Leeds [UK], June 19 : The United Kingdom Zone of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held a significant meeting in Leeds, reaffirming its support for the Awami Action Committee in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK).

In a strong declaration, UKPNP emphasised its solidarity with the People's Rights Movements in PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan. The party called for the immediate release of all detainees and urged Pakistan to fulfill its commitments to the Awami Action Committee. They demanded that authorities exercise restraint and cease using force against peaceful protesters in PoJK.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf, President of the UKPNP Europe Zone, expressed deep concern over the situation. "We are deeply upset as many people from PoJK have been abducted by security agencies. We will raise the issue of enforced disappearances at international platforms," he said. He added that UKPNP stands with the Awami Action Committee and will continue to advocate for their rights.

Another UKPNP leader highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by the region. "Our leader Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri had raised the issues of PoJK, demanding better infrastructure for the region. He was labeled a traitor by Pakistan," he stated. "The Awami Action Committee is now raising the same demands, and UKPNP stands with them in their quest for justice and development."

The meeting concluded with a firm resolve to support the Awami Action Committee and to bring international attention to the plight of the people in PoJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

UKPNP's commitment to human rights and regional development remains steadfast as they continue their efforts on behalf of the affected communities.

United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) is a political party that advocates for an independent, united, and socialist Kashmir.

In a recent statement, the party criticised the government of Pakistan for its non-serious attitude towards PoJK Kashmir which is becoming weaker by the day. The party has called for a more proactive approach towards resolving the issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor