UKPNP urges global action against rising terrorism, human rights violations in PoJK

London [UK], November 27, : An event organised by the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) raised an alarm in the House of Commons in London, calling for urgent international action to address the growing threat of terrorism and the alarming human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

During the event, Kashmiri representatives highlighted the significant dangers posed by Islamist terrorist groups and repressive policies in the region.

They urged the global community to intervene and support efforts aimed at restoring peace and democracy in PoJK and also highlighted that these groups are exploiting political instability and regional grievances to fuel violence and extremism.

The Kashmiri representatives further raised concerns about recent developments in PoJK that threaten to erode fundamental freedoms.

New laws introduced by local authorities have severely restricted freedom of speech, assembly, and association, drawing widespread condemnation from human rights organizations. These actions have been described as direct violations of international human rights standards and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In a direct appeal to British parliamentarians, policymakers, and government officials, the Kashmiri representative's statement called for stronger international leadership and a commitment to human rights.

"Your leadership and commitment to justice can make a difference," the statement read. "We urge you to advocate for accountability and support a resolution that respects the dignity and rights of the people of PoJK."

The statement also urged Pakistan to implement the United Nations' recommendations from 2018 and 2019, as well as to heed the European Parliament's Resolution from 2007, which emphasizes the protection of fundamental freedoms and the promotion of peaceful, democratic governance in the region.

Concerns were also raised about the exclusion of pro-Kashmir political parties, particularly the UKPNP, from participating in elections in PoJK. The statement condemned coercive measures forcing political parties and individuals to pledge allegiance to Pakistan, undermining the integrity of the electoral process and curbing fundamental freedoms.

The global community was urged to pressure Pakistan to repeal all laws obstructing the registration and participation of peaceful, democratic parties. A transparent and inclusive electoral process, free from coercion, is seen as essential to restoring political pluralism and democratic integrity in the region.

The statement further condemned the use of PoJK as a battleground for proxy wars, which has caused immense suffering for the local population. Both Pakistan and India were urged to cease their proxy political interference in the region, as it exacerbates tensions and undermines the peace process.

The statement stressed the need for the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure in PoJK, demanding that all banned extremist groups cease their operations. The international community was urged to push for stronger measures to eliminate these terrorist networks, emphasizing the fundamental responsibility of states to protect life, liberty, and property.

Concluding the statement, the conference called for immediate global action to address the root causes of the conflict in PoJK. It emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered for far too long and that it is time for the world to stand with them in their quest for peace, dignity, and freedom.

"As a global community, we must act now to support the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for justice," the statement concluded. "This is a call to action that cannot be ignored."

As international leaders, human rights groups, and political organisations rally around this call for justice, the fate of the Kashmiri people may depend on the world's ability to take decisive action to end terrorism, political oppression, and human rights abuses in the region.

