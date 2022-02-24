Ukraine breaks Diplomatic ties with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday broke all diplomatic ties with Russia, according to news agency AFP. This comes after Russia’s full-flown air and ground military attack on Ukraine. Ukraine said that at least seven people were killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling, as per a Reuters report.

The AFP, meanwhile reported that Ukraine said it killed ‘around 50 Russian occupiers’ without providing details. The casualties are the latest in a series of fast-paced developments that began when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ambassador to India urged PM Narendra Modi to contact Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr to mediate the crisis.