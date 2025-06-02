Ukraine conducts coordinated drone assault on Russian airfields, inflicts heavy losses

Moscow [Russia], June 2 : The Russian Defence Ministry accused the Kiev regime of launching coordinated terrorist attacks using FPV (First-Person View) drones against multiple airfields across Russia, including those in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions.

According to a statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry, all attacks on military airfields in Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were successfully repelled without major damage. However, in Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, drones launched from areas in close proximity to airfields reportedly caused several aircraft to catch fire. The fires were brought under control, and there were no casualties among either military or civilian personnel. The ministry added that some participants in the attacks had been detained.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday claimed that Ukrainian armed forces had conducted a "brilliant operation" aimed "exclusively at military targets" inside Russian territory, resulting in what he termed as "justified and deserved" losses for Russia.

In his national address, Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine's Security Service and everyone involved in the operation, stating that 117 drones were used. He revealed that the operation took more than a year and a half to prepare, with planning, organisation, and execution described as flawless.

"Just now, I received a report from Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk a brilliant operation was carried out. It took place on enemy territory and was aimed exclusively at military targets specifically, the equipment used in strikes against Ukraine," he said. "Russia suffered truly significant losses entirely justified and deserved."

He further disclosed that the command office for the operation was located next to an FSB headquarters in one of the Russian regions. According to him, 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers stationed at air bases were hit, with Ukrainian personnel operating across multiple Russian regions and time zones. He also said that all operatives were safely withdrawn from Russian territory before the operation.

"It is genuinely satisfying when something I authorized a year and six months ago comes to fruition and deprives Russians of over forty units of strategic aviation. We will continue this work," he added.

Zelenskyy noted that prior to the operation, Ukrainian intelligence had information suggesting that Russia was preparing a massive strike. He urged citizens to heed air raid warnings, citing nearly 500 Russian attack drones launched recently and a fresh wave of Kalibr missile strikes from naval carriers.

The President also reiterated Ukraine's willingness to end the conflict through dialogue, stating that the U.S. proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire has been on the table since March 11. "We offered the Russians a ceasefire... It was the Russians who chose to continue the war," he said, calling on the international community to increase pressure on Moscow through sanctions, diplomacy, and force.

According to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), the operation code-named "Spiderweb" marked the most ambitious series of drone strikes on Russian air bases since the war began in 2022. An SBU source claimed that over 40 aircraft were hit, including Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, and one of Russia's few remaining A-50 surveillance planes, CNN reported.

The operation comes just a day ahead of peace talks scheduled between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

