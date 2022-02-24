Ukraine crisis: Indian Embassy in Kiev issues 3rd travel advisory

Amid ongoing military operations of Russia in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students.

The Mission asked Indians to be aware of the surroundings, be safe, do not leave homes unless necessary and stress on carrying their documents at all times.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kiev, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up," read the Indian Embassy statement.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps have a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metro," advised the statement.

Moreover, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine also provided the official link from KMDA Kiev city administration for bomb shelters - https://kyivcity.gov.ua/bezpeka ta pravoporiadok/bomboskhovy shcha ta ukryttia/

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Kiev advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties between Russia and Ukraine.

