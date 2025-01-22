Ukraine Embassy in India celebrates "Chain of Unity"

New Delhi [India], January 22 : The Ukrainian Embassy in India celebrated the "Chain of Unity" on Wednesday. The Ukraine Embassy team in India along with the Ukrainian community formed a symbolic "Chain of Unity" to honour the occasion.

In a statement, the Ukrainian Embassy in India stated that the gesture showcased the spirit of the "Chain of Unity" formed on January 21, 1990, when millions of Ukrainians joined hands from Kyiv to Lviv, demonstrating the resolve of the people. They called unity a cornerstone of Ukrainian statehood.

"Today, as we defend Ukraine from Russian aggression, we honour the memory of the defenders who gave their lives for freedom and unity. We thank every person safeguarding our country and call on the global Ukrainian community to remain united and work together to restore peace and justice. Together, with our collective efforts, the voice of Ukraine will continue to resonate powerfully across the world," it added.

Ukrainian Embassy in India stated that Ukraine celebrates Unity Day for the third consecutive year amidst a full-scale war with Russia. It emphasised that unity remains Ukraine's greatest strength in "resisting Russian aggression and fighting for independence, freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

In a statement, Ukraine's Embassy in India stated, "On January 22, we mark the 106th anniversary of the Act of Unification, when the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic came together, laying the foundation for a united Ukrainian state. The Unification Act, signed in St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, symbolized the fulfillment of the Ukrainian nation's long-standing aspiration for unity and independence."

In a post on X, the Ukraine Embassy in India wrote, "Signed at St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, the Unification Act symbolized the fulfillment of Ukraine's long-standing dream of unity and independencea cornerstone of our statehood."

The Ukrainian Embassy in India urged the Ukrainian community across the world to stay united. It further said, "Together, we will restore peace, justice, and ensure the voice of Ukraine resonates loudly across the world."

